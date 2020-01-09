By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
The Amery Warriors earned their fifth back-to-back victory of the season on Jan. 4 with a 4-1 win over Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston at Amery Ice Arena.
"RWD was a real solid team ,and we knew we would be tested, especially after playing the night before," said Amery Coach Tim Henningsgard.
The Warriors (10-4) led for all but about six minutes of the game and never trailed.
Asher Page opened the scoring 4:43 into the contest. Then Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston's Clayton Pfaff evened things up for just a minute with a goal at the 12:12 mark.
Reece Atkins scored Amery's go-ahead goal at the 13:13 mark and it was smooth sailing from there
"I was super excited for Reece Atkins finding the back of the net for his first career goal," Coach Henningsgard said. "He has worked very hard and has had so many chances and came up with a big goal for us."
Fletcher Kjeseth added a power play goal just before the 8 minute mark of the second period and Page followed with another power play goal a little over a minute later.
"Down the stretch, we played very well with a three goal lead. We have struggled a little with this but contained all of their opportunities today."
RWM (4-7-1) outshot Amery, 36-35, but really hurt its cause when Pfaff was called for a major penalty for head contact in the second period, leading to Amery's two insurance goals.
Jackson Henningsgard and Kjeseth each finished with two assists. Max Mike, Mac Smith and Miles Troff each tallied one assist. Ethan Mork recorded 35 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.