By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's wrestling team was one of five teams to record 18 points at the 2019-20 WIAA Division 3 State Individual Wrestling Championships over the weekend, placing the Warriors 28th of 66 teams represented in their division.
One-hundred-six-pounder Mitch Anderson (40-8) was the only Warrior to work his way to the podium, earning fourth place. Anderson (ranked No. 6 heading into the tournament) started strong, pinning ninth-ranked Mason Hoopman (30-15) of Cedar Grove-Belgium in just 1 minute and 48 seconds.
In the quarterfinals, however, he was pinned in 2:34 by third-ranked Nolan Mckittrick (41-4) of Royall. Anderson fought back to earn a 3-2 decision over fourth-ranked Ray Lemieux (35-13) of Coleman and a 4-1 decision over 11th-ranked Pittsville's Peter Esser (27-16) to earn a spot in the third-place match. His final match of the season ended in an 11-3 major decision loss to Mckittrick.
Fourth-ranked Dominick Leintz wrapped up his season with a 43-5 overall record at 113 pounds. He won his first state tournament match by a 9-6 decision over sixth-ranked Kevin Klemm (34-5) of Manawa, but fell 10-12 to second-ranked Remington Bontreger (46-3) of Lancaster in the quarterfinals and followed with a 5-11 loss to eighth-ranked Karter Stutgen (25-8) of Stratford. Bontreger placed second.
Matt Anderson (35-11, 132 pounds), who entered as the eighth-ranked wrestler, won his opening match by a 9-0 major decision over 10th-ranked Camron Dammann (27-8) of Pittsville. In the quarterfinals, he ran into third-ranked Cael Erickson (46-3) of Cedar Grove-Belgium and was pinned in 3 minutes. Then his season ended with a 3-7 sudden victory loss to Cadott's seventh-ranked Tristan Drier (39-14). Erickson placed third.
Sixth-ranked Ivan Ruble (40-7, 160 pounds) was pinned 5:16 into his first round match by 11th-ranked Nick Blaschke (29-21) of Fennimore. Blaschke placed fourth.
