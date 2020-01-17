By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's wrestling team took part in the New Richmond Invitational on Jan. 11 and placed ninth of 11 teams.
Leading the team was 106-pounder Mitch Anderson (22-3), who won his bracket. Against wrestlers with winning records, Anderson pinned Amery's Brendan Burke (7-3) in 4:59, earned a 15-0 technical fall over River Falls' Travis Moelter (18-9), earned a 7-0 major decision over Rice Lake's Carter Schulz (15-7) and pinned Athens' Brooks Kraus (18-4) in just 52 seconds.
Dominic Lientz (24-1) also won the 113 pound bracket with a 5-0 tournament record that included a 55-second fall over River Falls' Aidan Peterson (13-11) a 43-second pin against Zach Chen (12-6) of Trinity at River Ridge and a 5-0 decision over Osceola's Thomas Oswald (24-3).
Matt Anderson (19-4) placed second at 132 pounds, losing a 10-0 major decision to Amery's Jordan Penard in the championship match after pinning River Falls Cooper Andrea (16-7) in 3:58 and earning a 5-2 decision over Osceola's Drew Willeman (21-7).
Ivan Ruble was runner up at 170 pounds, picking up a 40-second pin against Patrick Redmann (12-10) of Athens, a 57-second pin over Paul Schwebach (13-7) of Spring Valley/Elmwood and a 19-6 major decision over River Falls' Gavin Kohel (20-10).
Shane Larson (15-11, 126 pounds) placed fifth. Derek Kreier (12-8, 106 pounds) was eighth. Lukas Paulson (11-11, 152 pounds) claimed 10th. And Blake Espeseth (4-17, 138 pounds) finished in 11th place.
Team Scores
Amery 272, River Falls 270.5, Osceola 227, New Richmond 183, Spring Valley/Elmwood 168, Spooner/Webster 150, Trinity at River Ridge 152.5, Athens 149.5, Clear Lake 142.5, Rice Lake 116.5, Somerset 101.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.