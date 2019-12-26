By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's red-hot wresting team picked up a 47-27 victory over Prescott on Dec. 19, but got a lot of help along the way as the beneficiary of five Prescott forfeits.
In truly wrestled matches, the Warriors won three of eight.
At 106 pounds, Sam Kelling earned a 15-0 technical fall over Bennie Olson. Jordan Penard won the 138-pound match with a 56 second fall over Matthew Lynes. Then Walker Ingham pinned Alex Holt in 1:30.
Prescott put up a good fight in its non-forfeited matches, winning five matches - two by pin.
