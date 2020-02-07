By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's wrestling team picked up a 42-32 Middle Border Conference dual victory on Jan. 23 against the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks. Both teams are currently receiving honorable mention in the wiwrestlingcom Division 2 state rankings.
The Warriors opened with a pin by 160-pounder Grant Cook over Logan Gordan to take the early lead but gave up back-to-back pins at 170 and 182 pounds. Kale Hopke knotted the score at 12-12 with a fall against Mason Baribeau in the 195-pound match, and Robert Beese put Amery back in front by pinning Dylan Hanson at 220 pounds.
Chance Schroeder (285 pounds) added an 8-3 decision over Adam Malstrom and Brendan Burke (113 pounds) recorded a fall over Haydon Langer. But B-W managed back-to-back pins again at 120 and 126 pounds to even the team score again at 27-27.
Then Jordan Penard began a three-match win streak for the Warriors when he edged Jordan Bonte for a 10-3 decision in the 132-pound match. Mason Tylee followed with a pin over Hunter Gartman at 138 pounds, and 145 pounder Walker Ingham secured the team victory by pinning Wyatt Bennis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.