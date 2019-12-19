By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's wrestling team picked up a 49-27 dual victory over Osceola on Dec. 12, collecting four pins and three forfeits along the way.
"We wrestled much better (than in the first dual of the year against New Richmond) and really went out there to win," said Amery Coach Mike Kelly.
At 138 pounds, sixth-ranked (132 pounder) Jordan Penard pinned Jacob Sedivy in 2:00. Mason Tylee, ranked No. 9 at 138 pounds, followed with a 2:18 pin against Chris Fugate at 145 pounds.
Then second-ranked (at 145 pounds) Walker Ingham earned a 13-3 major decision over Iasaac Campeau in the 152-pound match.
With the Warriors leading 16-3, Amery 170 pounder Oscar Brickel picked up the team's third pin of the night when he disposed of Ryan Leidle in just 52 seconds.
Sixth-ranked Kale Hopke added a 6-3 decision over 10th-ranked Nick Carlson at 195 pounds to extend the lead to 25-9. Osceola forfeited at 220 and 285 pounds and Amery followed with another pin, this time by 106 pounder Brendon Burke, who stuck Mason Rud in 3:38.
While Osceola pinned Amery wrestlers in three of the final four matches, the Cheiftains forfeited at 120 pounds leaving Amery with a 22-point victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.