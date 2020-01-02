By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's wrestling team picked up a 51-29 victory over Bloomer/Colfax on Dec. 20 at the Cameron Invite, collecting five pins along the way.
Sam Kelling (106 pounds) pinned Brison Tuschl in 3:30. Jordan Penard (138 pounds) earned a fall against Ethan Rubenzer. Walker Ingham (152 pounds) claimed a 5-1 decision over Bowen Rothbauer. Oscar Brickel (170 pounds) stuck Kolbyn Yohnk. Kale Hopke (195 pounds) pinned Sebastiano Brunetti, and Chance Schroeder (220 pounds) pinned Parker Readinger.
The Warriors also received three forfeits and gave up one.
