Taking on Middle Border Conference favorite New Richmond, the Amery boys tennis team knew it faced a big challenge on May 26 at home. And the contest lived up to the billing as the visiting Tigers defeated the Warriors, 6-1.
No. 1 singles player Luke Julson hauled in the only victory of the night, and did it in style, blasting Thomas Smallridge, 6-0, 6-1.
Wyatt Graff also had a strong showing, taking Charlie Gess to three sets in the No. 4 singles match before falling, 7-5, 2-6, 4-6.
"Wyatt is a very determined player and works hard for every point," said Amery Coach Tanya Julson.
Joseph Wentz lost, 2-6, 4-6, to Jordan McGinley in the No. 2 singles match and Luke Carr fell, 3-6, 0-6 to Tyler Dennis at No. 3 singles.
In doubles action, Grant Cook and Wyatt Ingham were defeated 0-6, 1-6 by Jack Davis and Joe Casey in the No. 1 match. Ryan Hanson and Spencer Albee fell, 2-6, 0-6 at No. 2 doubles, and Caleb and Connor Carlson were beaten, 1-6, 2-6 by Nathan Devereaux and Andy Johnson in the No. 3 match.
