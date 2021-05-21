Amery’s boys tennis team suffered a 2-5 loss in its first conference match of the season on May 13 against Altoona.
The Warriors’ victories came at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.
Luke Julson dominated Noah Kaiser 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match and Joseph Wentz blasted Ryan Haus 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 2 singles match.
Amery Coach Tanya Julson said Luke Julson has a strong serve and is great at finishing volleys while Wentz has good footwork and consistency.
Luke Carr was defeated by Xai Her 2-6, 1-6 at No. 3 singles, and Wyat Graff fell 0-6, 5-7 to Seth Redetzke at No. 4 singles.
Coach Julson said Graff changed up his strategy in the second set to make the big comeback.
In doubles action, Wyatt Ingham and Grant Cook were shut out by Dan Harris and Ty Rondestredt in the No. 1 match.
Spencer Albee and Ryan Hanson were defeated by Jack Ives and Ryan Chmelik, 1-6, 3-6 at No. 2 doubles. Caleb and Conner Carlson fell, 2-6, 0-6 to Tyler Goodwin and Tate Trapani.
