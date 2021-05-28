Amery hosted and won a boys tennis quadrangular on May 15, topping Ashland, 6-1, Superior, 5-2, and Osceola, 5-2.
“The young team has had a few matches under their belt and are improving,” said Amery Coach Tanya Julson. “They are figuring out how to win.”
Luke Julson had a stellar day at No. 1 singles shutting out Ashland’s Austin Vykocil, Superior’s Zach Leno, and Osceola’s Gavin Almlie.
Joseph Wentz also dominated his competition at No. 2 singles, giving up just two games to Sasha Williamson of Ashland and another two games to Jaxson Vo of Superior before shutting out Osceola’s Carson Hollman.
At No. 3 singles, Luke Carr earned a hard-fought three set match with Ashland’s Gage Kabasa, 6-4, 1-6, 12-10. He followed with a 2-6, 1-6 loss to Superiors Brodie Raygor and finished with another three-set victory over Osceola’s August Dressel, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-6.
Wyatt Graff received a forfeit against Ashland in the No. 4 singles arena and then shut out Diedrick Nokoi of Superior before finishing with a three-set victory over Sean Michel of Osceola, 2-6, 6-3, 10-7.
In Doubles action, Grant Cook and Wyatt Ingham lost a three-set match to Ashland’s Jason Van horn and Bodee Mokkonen, 2-6, 7-6 (6), 0-10, and another three set match against Superior’s Kaden Olsen and Trevor Soderland 4-6, 6-4, 7-10. They then fell to Osceola’s Travis Jennings and Jackson Dvorak, 2-6, 3-6.
Coach Julson was impressed by how far the duo has come. “They pushed older more experience teams from Ashland and Superior to 3rd set tie breakers,” she said.
The No. 2 doubles team of Spencer Albee and Ryan Hanson defeated Ashland’s Marshall Swanson and Bergen Brew, 6-2, 6-2, and followed with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Superiors Vinne Theisen and Allen Nelson. They finished the day with a three-set win over Osceola’s Ethan Landgren and Sampson Federation, 7-5, 5-7, 10-7.
Coach Julson said Carr and Graff aare “growing their consistency and confidence” while Albee and Hanson showed “excellent teamwork and hustle.”
Caleb Carlson and Connor Carlson defeated Stasz Kaszuba and Harry Diesberg of Ashland, 6-4, 6-3. They then topped Van Andraski of Julien Rossur of Superior, 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Coach Julson commended the duo on their serves and returns.
Russell Bagley and Cole Andren took over at No. 3 doubles and dropped a three-set match to Osceola’s Ethan Race and Mason Vtke , 5-7, 6-4, 5-10.
Amery tennis tops Osceola, 5-2
The Amery boys tennis team picked up a 5-2 victory over Osceola May 18, claiming three singles victories and two doubles wins.
In the singles arena, Luke Julson won the No. 1 match, 6-0, 6-2 over Gavin Alurlie. Joseph Wentz added a 6-1, 6-3 win over Brandon Thomas at No. 2. Wyatt Graff claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win over William Huhn in the No. 4 match. Luke Carr fell, 0-6, 3-6 to Carson Hollman in the No. 3 match.
In doubles action, the No. 2 team of Ryan Hanson and Spencer Albee earned a hard-fought, 6-4, 6-4 win over Ehtan Lundgreen and Sampson Federam. Caleb and Conner Carlson added a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Ethan Race and Mason Utke.
The No. 1 doubles team of Grant Cook and Wyatt Ingham battled for three sets with Jackson Dvorak and Travis Jennings before falling 6-3, 2-6, 2-6.
