The Amery girls tennis team picked up another win, this time defeating Barron 6-1 on Aug. 31.
The Warriors swept all the doubles matches, highlighted by Hannah Bottolfson/Deidra Meyer’s 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles over Lainy Zern and Grace Bever.
“They had a great combination of positive energy and footwork during their match,” said Amery coach Tanya Julson.
Another win Julson was impressed with was Ally de la Cruz at No. 2 singles. She had to go three sets in defeating Phoebe Jenne 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.
“She was very focused and kept her opponent on the run by placing shots to the openings,” Julson said.
Amery 6, Barron 1
Singles: No. 1 – Jada Brakan (B) def. Sophie Whitley, injury retirement; No. 2 – Ally de la Cruz (A) def. Phoebe Jerene, 7-6, 2-6, 6-2; No. 3 – Lilly Marquand (A) def. Aryn Linke (B), 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 – Ella Gould (A) def. Annikka Moe (B), 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 -- Hannah Bottolfson/Deidra Meyer (A) def. Grace Bever/Lainy Zern (B), 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 – Lidia Curtis/Ashley Benysek (A) def. Andria Bechard/Emmelee Shipley (B), 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 – Maya Curtis/Alaina Rivard (A) def. Elle Mark/Ashleynn Mark (B), 6-1, 6-1.
