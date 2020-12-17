The Amery boys hockey team survived its season opener with a 5-4 victory over the Northwest Icemen Dec. 12.
“I am really happy for our young team to get the win, but we didn’t have our ‘A’ game,” said Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. “Most of the mistakes are very fixable and hopefully we will take care of it next time out.”
It was an eventful first period for the Warriors as Justin Walter scored the game’s first goal less than two minutes in.
“With our young team, it was nice that Justin got us on the board in the first couple of minutes,” Henningsgard said. “I was hopeful this would help our team settle in for the game.”
Thirty seconds later, Vincent Greene was whistled for a five minute major for checking from behind. The Icemen went scoreless in the first period.
“Killing off the five-minute major early in the first was a huge point in the game,” Henningsgard said. “This would have been a whole different story if they scored a couple of times there.”
Max Mike and Asher Page each scored twice for the Warriors, while Nick Bush added two assists.
Avery Starzecki stopped 28 Icemen shots to earn the win.
Amery is at Somerset Dec. 17.
