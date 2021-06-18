Amery picked up its second consecutive victory by the 10-run mercy rule on June 8 when it defeated Prescott, 11-0 on the road.
The Warriors gave up just two hits in the contest while racking up eight of their own.
Bryn Gouker and Mike Kurschinski each tallied two hits. Chase Jonns and Kale Hopke were each walked twice. Gouker tallied 3 RBI while Charley Flanum tallied two RBI.
Gouker also pitched three innings, striking out three batters and threw six first-pitch strikes. Hopke pitched two innings, striking out five batters.
Amery 323 13 - 11
Prescott 000 00 - 0
Warriors 10-run Saints
Amery’s baseball team picked up a 5-inning 15-5 mercy rule road victory over St. Croix Falls on June 7 when the Warriors outhit the Saints, 16-7.
Chase Jonns led the way offensively with 4 hits while Mikey Kurschinski added three hits and William Jensen, two hits.
Jonns also finished with four RBI. Kurschinski and Bryn Gouker each tallied three RBI.
Jensen, Kale Hopke and Keaton Tollackson were each walked once.
Kurschinksi pitched 3-1/3 innings, throwing seven first pitch strikes, while Asher Page pitched 1-2/3 innings and struck out two batters.
Amery 432 51 - 15
St. Croix Falls 101 30 - 5
