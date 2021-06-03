John Powless, men's basketball head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 1969 to 1976, died at his Madison home on May 20. He was 88 years old.
Powless is remembered in the Amery area as head coach of the Badgers when former Warrior star Al Rudd played for him during the 1975-76 and 1977-78 seasons. It seems like yesterday that Rudd scored 28 against Michigan as a freshman starter for the Badgers.
Rudd, a 6-foot-10 center and Middle Border All-Conference star, played in 35 Big Ten games for Wisconsin before he left Madison to play at UW-River Falls. He scored a respectable 246 points playing for Powless, finishing with career .518 field goal and .575 free throw percentages.
Larry Allegar and I did play-by-play sports on WIXK Radio in New Richmond from 1974 to 1976 and had the privilege of following the Warriors all the way to Madison for the 1974 -75 state basketball tournament. We were chosen to broadcast the Amery game on the state sports radio network, which was not only a big thrill for us, but for Warrior Nation as well.
Powless stopped by our broadcast booth before the game and told us he was scouting Amery players, as well as stars from other schools in the tournament, for the Badgers. He was highly complementary over how Head Coach Dave Myers skillfully developed such star players as Rudd, Tom Waggoner, Rick Foy and others on that great Warrior team. We were absolutely floored when he asked us, a couple small town sportscasters, for our opinion if they could play in the Big Ten.
Even though he was a Big Ten head coach, and we were from a radio station a long way from Madison, Powless was the perfect host at the UW Field House. He gave us permission to quote him during the game and even taped an exclusive interview we used on later sports broadcasts. He thanked us and our listeners for our interest in Badger basketball. Talk about a great promoter for Wisconsin athletics!
Sadly, the Warriors lost to Kiel in the Class B semi-finals, 56 to 54, that day. (Kiel lost the championship game to Sheboygan Falls the following day.)
Powless had an overall record of 88-108 in Madison. His best Big Ten finish was a tie for fourth in 1973-74 with an overall 16-8 record. However, he coached nine future National Basketball Association players during his eight-year career, the most for any Badger coach to this day.
Powless was a star three-sport athlete in high school and college. He was a highly accomplished tennis player and coached the Badger men's tennis team for five seasons. He was a basketball star and All-American tennis player at Murray State University in the late 1950s. He owned the John Powless Tennis Center in Madison for more than 40 years where he gave tennis lessons and tirelessly promoted the sport to young and old alike. The coach played competitive senior tennis around the world until he was 85.
Powless was named to the UW Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002 and the State of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.
He will be missed as a giant of Wisconsin athletics with an everlasting Amery High School sports connection.
Mike R. Bondarenko is a retired broadcaster and lives in Baldwin, Wis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.