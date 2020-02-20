By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys' ice hockey team wrapped up the 2019-20 regular season in style on Feb. 13. Not only did the Warriors defeat the WSFLG Blizzard on the road to extend the winning streak to 8 games, but the 12-0 score marked the Warriors' fourth shutout, largest single game point production and largest margin of victory this season.
"We came out very focused this game and played with intensity," said Amery Coach Tim Henningsgard. "Matchups like this are tough and our boys were flying from the start."
After five scoreless minutes, Amery (19-5) exploded for five first period goals, three second period goals and four more goals in the third period. The first goal was the only one to take place on a power play, and Forrest Alton's goal 9:20 into the third period was the only unassisted goal of the game.
Max Mike scored three of the game's first four goals for a first period hat trick. Alton finished with two goals.
Also scoring for the Warriors were: Pake Brown (one goal, two assists), Asher Page (one goal, one assist), Jack Alton (one goal), Simon Panek (one goal), Cole Madsen (one goal), Aaron Collins (one goal, one assist) and Mac Smith (one goal, two assists). Others earning assists were: Zach Zobczak, Justin Walter, Jackson Henningsgard (two), Grady Martin, Nick Bush, Fletcher Kjeseth, Asa Hoyer (two), Marty Hellie, Koby Stinson, Daniel Koch and Miles Troff.
"Four players scored their first career goals in the game," Coach Henningsgard said. "I was really happy for them, but even happier to see how excited our veteran players were for their teammates. These kids have a great bond on this team."
Ethan Mork saved the only shot he faced in 19 minutes in the goal while Avery Starzecki collected 12 saves in 32 minutes. Amery outshout WSFLG, 50-13.
"It was nice to get everyone in the game tonight," Coach Henningsgard said. "Twenty different players recorded points in the game, including both goalies contributing to a shutout."
The Blizzard fell to 0-17 for the season.
