By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys' hockey team defended its home ice on Dec. 17 with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Somerset Spartans.
"We always play close games with Somerset," said Amery Coach Tim Henningsgard. "Both teams play very hard against each other, and it is always fun to compete against them."
The Warriors (6-2) took the early lead when Jackson Henningsgard scored 4:30 into the game.
Somerset (3-5) tied the score 5 minutes later on a power play.
Amery regained the advantage 9:36 into the second period as Pake Brown took advantage of a power play opportunity.
Once again the Spartans returned fire, knotting the score 13:44 into the third period.
"We killed off a major penalty to begin the third period and never regained the momentum of the game," Coach Henningsgard said after a checking from behind penalty on Brown. "Credit Ethan Mork with keeping the game close when we struggled."
Grady Martin scored the game winner 1:50 into the overtime period on another power play as Jackson Henningsgard and Mac Smith assisted.
"Our boys are very confident on the power play," Coach Henningsgard said. "Knowing we were starting the overtime with the man advantage, we knew we had to end it in the first two minutes."
Somerset's Antonio Gomez had been charged with a tripping penalty as time expired on regulation play.
Overall, Somerset outshot Amery 34-23, including 14-1 in the third period. But Amery took the only two shots in overtime.
Jackson Henningsgard finished with one goal and two assists. Smith tallied three assists, and Grady Martin posted a goal and an assist.
Mork finished with 32 saves.
