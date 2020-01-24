By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys' ice hockey team recorded its second shutout victory of the season on Jan. 14 when it hosted Regis/Altoona/McDonell. The Warriors scored four goals in the first period and cruised to an 8-0 win.
"We came out with a very strong first period, putting 24 shots on the RAM goalie," said Amery head coach Tim Henningsgard. "The boys were ready to play right from the drop of the puck."
Fletcher Kjeseth became the fifth player to score in the game when he found the back of the net 1:28 into the second period. Less than four minutes later, he added a power play goal.
Justin Walter, who scored the final goal of the first period, added a second goal four minutes into the third period. Then Mac Smith, who scored the game's first goal, also scored its last at the 12:59 mark.
"Our first line has been pretty unstoppable all year but we are now starting to get production from our other two lines," Coach Henningsgard said. "If they continue to put the puck in the net, we will be very tough to beat."
Also scoring were Jackson Henningsgard and Asher Page. Jackson Henningsgard also finished with four assists. Others earning assists were Sammy Otto (two), Grady Martin (two), Nick Bush (two), Pake Brown, Page, Smith and Reece Atkins.
Avery Starzecki saved all 12 shots faced in the Amery goal to preserve the shutout.
"It was nice to get Avery a spot start in the net," Coach Henningsgard said. "He didn't face many shots, but he did have to make a couple of nice saves down the stretch to earn his first career shutout."
Amery outshot RAM 48-12.
