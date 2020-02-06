By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
With a 3-1 victory over defending Middle Border Conference champion Baldwin-Woodville on Jan. 30 in Amery, the Warrior boys hockey team improved to 16-5 and secured the 2019-20 MBC title with three games remaining in the regular season.
"We got off to a great start in the first period," said Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. "It was just about a perfect period and then a couple of breakdowns in the last minute made the rest of the game much tougher than it needed to be."
Jackson Henningsgard scored two goals in the first 13:21. Then, in the final minute of the opening period, Baldwin-Woodville's Rinalds Ulmanis put the Blackhawks (10-8-3) on the board.
At the 12:28 mark of the second period, Jackson Henningsgard assisted Reece Atkins on an insurance goal.
"Jackson was outstanding the entire game," Coach Henningsgard said, noting that he and his linemates "really controlled the offensive zone and had so many chances to score throughout the game."
Others earning assists for the Warriors were Fletcher Kjeseth, Pake Brown and Grady Martin. Neither team scored on the nine total power plays, and Baldwin-Woodville outshot Amery, 29-26.
Ethan Mork tallied 28 saves in the Amery goal.
"Baldwin is a very quality team," Coach Henningsgard said. "To clinch the conference, on home ice versus another No. 1 seed hopeful... it was a pretty special night."
The conference title is the third in the Amery program's history and its first since 2012.
