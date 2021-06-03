Amery's boys' track and field team placed fifth of eight teams at the May 25 Stan Barr Relays in New Richmond.
Winning their event was the High Jump Relay team of Jason Oft, Gavin Melberg and Jon Golden. Oft and Melberg bother cleared 5-07, marking the second best heights of the day, while Golden cleared 5-03.
Aylen Castorena, Cole Luer, Oft and Carter Nielsen were second in the 4x100 meter relay for throwers with a time of 52.57 seconds.
Sam Kelling and Logan Dockendorf placed third in the pole vault. Kelling's height of 9-06 was third best overall while Dockendorf cleared 9-00.
The long jump relay team of Melberg, Chad Sarsland and Oft also placed third as Melberg led the way with a leap of 20-05 (third best individually). Sarsland recorded a mark of 17-04 and Oft leapt 16-02.25.
Team Scores
New Richmond 123.5, Osceola 107, St. Croix Central 81.5, Prescott 72, Amery 56, Ellsworth 53.5, Somerset 53.5, Baldwin-Woodville 18
