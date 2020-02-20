By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's girls basketball team put itself in a position to challenge for second place in the final Middle Border Conference standings on Feb. 11 when the third-place Warriors upset the second-place New Richmond Tigers, 40-37, in Amery.
After trailing 17-20 at halftime, the Warriors rallied to outscore the Tigers 23-17 in the second half.
A big factor in the contest was the shooting efficiency of the Warriors (13-6) who took eight fewer shots than the Tigers (16-4). Amery also sank four additional free throws.
Ella Schmidt led all scorers with 15 points, including 3-for-4 shooting from three-point range. She also tallied seven rebounds.
Drew Granica led the team on the boards, collecting eight rebounds to go with her nine points and game-high four assists.
Morgan Brotzel racked up a game-high four steals while pitching in seven points and three rebounds.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Lydia Monson (five points) and Julia Engebretson (four points, two rebounds, two assists).
New Richmond was led by Jessica Hagman (10 points, two steals), Leah DeYoung (10 points, nine rebounds) and Audrey Feuerer (11 rebounds, seven points).
