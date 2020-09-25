The Amery girls tennis team swept all four singles matches against Osceola, highlighting its 6-1 victory Sept. 17.
“It was our first full varsity and junior varsity dual match on all eight courts,” explained coach Tanya Julson. “It was an exciting night of tennis. There was a large crowd of spectators and for three hours there were tennis matches being played on every court. In fact, some of the junior varsity matches had to be shortened because it was getting dark.”
All of Amery’s wins never went to a third set. Highlights include Sophie Whitley’s 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles and Hannah Bottolfson’s 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles.
Amery 6, Osceola 1
Singles: No. 1 – Sophie Whitley (A) def. Hope Lowney (O), 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 – Hannah Bottolfson (A) def. Sophia LaVigne (O), 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 – Lily Marquand (A) def. Caitlin Karun (O), 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 – Ashley Benysek (A) def. Autumn Guckenberger (O), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 – Ally de la Cruz/Deidra Meyer (A) def. Rachel Olson/Kathryn Marek (O), 7-6, 7-5; No. 2 – Morgan Feldt/Jam Dannenmueller (O) def. Alaina Rivard/Truc Nguyen (A), 6-7, 6-4, 14-12; No. 3 – Lidia Curtis/Ella Gould (A) def. Shaw Styles/Alexis See (O), 6-1, 6-4.
Warriors win again
The following day, Amery traveled to Rice Lake and left with a 4-3 win.
Match results weren’t provided to the Free Press, but Julson described the match in the following:
“Rice Lake is a strong team,” she said. “These close matches are good for the players to improve their skills, mental toughness, and helps us see what we need to work on before the end of the season tournaments.”
