Tanya Julson couldn’t have been happier after how the Amery girls tennis performed in its season opener at the Osceola Tournament August 21.
The Warriors went undefeated, beating Osceola 6-1, Barron 5-2 and blanking Ellsworth 7-0.
“The girls played great tennis and I saw improvement throughout the day across the entire team,” the coach said. “It was an exciting way to start the season.”
Julson said one of the benefits of this tournament was that it allowed her to take 13 players and change her lineup with each match.
“It was a great way to get some varsity experience for the younger players and for me to see the girls playing both singles and doubles,” she said.
Against Osceola, Amery won all singles matches, with three of them in straight sets.
Sophie Whitley won at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-0, the same scores Hannah Bottolfson won at No. 2 singles. Lily Marquand needed three sets at No. 3 singles to pull out the win, while Ella Gould won 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) at No. 4 singles.
Ally de la Cruz/Deidra Meyer won at No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 6-3, while Alana Rivard and Lidia Curtis won at No. 3 doubles, 6-4, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.