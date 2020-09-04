The Amery girls tennis team won all seven matches against Mondovi in its home opener August 25.
“The girls are doing a great job of implementing the skills we are learning in practice and improving their patience and consistency,” said coach Tanya Julson.
None of the matches went to a third set. Hannah Bottolfson at No. 2 singles didn’t give up a game in her match, while Ella Gould at No. 4 singles only lost one game in her match.
Amery 7, Mondovi 0
Singles: No. 1 – Sophie Whitley (A) def. Caitlyn Stadter (M), 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 – Hannah Bottolfson (A) def. Cierra Bollinger (M), 6-0,6-0; No. 3 – Lily Marquand (A) def. Kayla Howell (M), 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 – Ella Gould (A) defe. Magen McGee, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 – Ally de la Cruz/Deidra Meyer (A) def. Ryleigh Miller/Carly Jochimsen (M), 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 – Ashley Benysek/True Nguyen (A) def. Melanie Heck/Kaleigh Rasmussen (M), 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 – Alaina Rivard/Lidia Curtis (A) def. Keiryn Flaherty/Emma Ford (M), 6-2, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.