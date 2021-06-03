Amery's girls track and field team earned a 4th place finish at the eight-team Stan Barr Relays in New Richmond on May 25.
Claiming first place were the high jump relay, shot put relay and discus relay teams. Competing in the high jump relay were Ella Williamson, Grace Carlson and Crystal Livingston. Williamson tied for the best individual jump of the day, clearing 5-01. Carlson cleared 4-11 and Paighton Tyman recorded a height of 4-00.
The shot put relay team consisted of Alaina Rivard, Jenna Hendrickson and Jaidyn McAlpine. Rivard recorded the best mark of the day with a toss of 37-05. Hendrickson was next in line at 32-05.25. McAlpine tossed the shot 22-08.
Making up the discus relay team were Rivard, Hendrickson and Kaileigh Hosking. Again Rivard topped the field with a throw of 112-02. Hendrickson was third individually with a distance of 96-03. Hosking added a mark of 75-05.
Placing second in the 3x140 shuttle hurdle with a time of 1:04.77 were Williamson, Grace Carlson and Rachael Locke.
Williamson, Carlson and Locke also placed third in the 3x100 shuttle hurdle with a time of 1:00.14.
Team Scores
New Richmond 109.5 Prescott 100, Osceola 99, Amery 59, Baldwin-Woodville 56.5, Ellsworth 56.5, St. Croix Central 47, Somerset 30.5
