The Amery football team produced a season-high 28 points to earn its second win of the season, 28-12 over Prescott Nov. 6 in its regular season finale.
The Warriors (2-4 overall) scored 21 points in the first quarter, highlighted by Kale Hopke’s two passing touchdowns – one to Gavin Melberg for 59 yards and the other to Bryn Gouker for 10 yards.
Hopke was an effective 10-for-15 for 174 yards and those two touchdowns.
Melberg finished with four receptions for 126 yards. Gouker had four receptions for 39 yards.
Mikey Kurschinski added Amery’s final touchdown in the first quarter on a nine-yard run.
Kale Hopke added a touchdown in the second quarter on a 46-yard run. He finished with 52 yards rushing. Koy Hopke led the Warriors with 23 rushes for 56 yards.
Chase Johns led the defense with nine total tackles, followed by Mitchel Gamache’s eight. Koy Hopke and Keaton Tollakson each had seven.
Prescott (1-6 overall) finished with 313 yards rushing led by Aiden Russell’s 176 and Cole Dravis’ 140.
The two teams will see each other on Nov. 13 in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs. This time, the game will be played in Amery.
The winner of the game will play the winner of Altoona (0-4)/ Baldwin-Woodville (3-4) the following week.
