By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's wrestling team placed second to Baldwin in the team standings at the 2020 WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament on Saturday in Somerset. The Warriors crowned four individual regional champions along the way.
Claiming the 138-pound title was Mason Tylee (25-6) who pinned Baldwin-Woodville's Hunter Gartman (19-13) in 2:39 and Osceola's Jacob Sedivy (26-15) in 4:29.
Walker Ingham (33-3) was the 145-pound champion with a 5:39 fall over Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren's Gavin Fredericks (23-17), and a 12-0 major decision over Osceola's Aaron Schmidt (19-12).
Kale Hopke (34-2) claimed the 195-pound title, disposing of Bloomer/Colfax's Parker Readinger (13-27) in just 41 seconds and then edging Osceola's Nick Carson (32-8), 3-2.
Robert Beese (26-2) was the 285-pound champion after pinning Baldwin-Woodville's Adam Malstrom (7-26) in 3:26 and earning a 1-0 decision over Somerset's Sawyer Wilson (29-12).
Also earning a place in the sectional tournament with runner-up regional finishes were Jordan Penard (34-2, 132 pounds) and Grant Cook (27-10, 152 pounds).
Penard pinned Austin Schmidt (12-12) of Baldwin-Woodville, lost a 7-6 decision to Sawyer Best (43-1) of Bloomer/Colfax, and pinned St. Croix Central's David Olson (28-13).
Cook topped Baldwin-Woodville's Sam Crowley (21-13) by an 11-4 decision, lost a 9-1 major decision to Bowen Rothbauer (40-3) of Bloomer/Colfax, and took the second place match by no contest over Crowley.
Sam Kelling (19-9, 106 pounds) wrapped up his season winning two of his three matches wrestled at the regional tournament, including a 5:08 fall over Osceola's Mason Rud (9-20) and a 2:58 fall over Bloomer/Colfax's Brison Tuschl (19-18). He lost by a 9-4 decision to Baldwin-Woodville's Cole Braasch in the semifinal and then again by rule in the second-place match.
Chance Schroeder (4-5, 220 pounds) won his first two matches by fall but dropped the title match by fall and the second place match by major decision. His wins came against L/F/G/S's Michel Wright (0:22 fall) and Bloomer/Colfax's Sabastiano Brunetti (4:36 fall). Losses came against SCC's Josh Baier (2:09 fall) and Baldwin-Woodville's Mason Baribeau (11-0 major decision).
Joseph Wentz (12-17, 126 pounds) and Oscar Brickel (14-19, 182 pounds) finished in fourth place. Dylan Anderson (5-9, 120 pounds) and Timmy Kelling (11-13, 160 pounds) claimed fifth place. Brendon Burke (10-10, 113 pounds) placed sixth.
Team Scores
Baldwin-Woodville 217, Amery 211, Osceola 162.5, St. Croix Central 155, Bloomer/Colfax 147, Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 124, Somerset 76
