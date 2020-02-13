By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's wrestling team placed third at the eight-team Middle Border Conference Tournament on Saturday and crowned four individual champions along the way.
Division 2's fifth-ranked Ellsworth claimed the team title while state honorable mention Baldwin-Woodville edged Amery (honorable mention) out for second place by 3.5 points.
Claiming the heavyweight title was Robert Beese (8-1). Beese opened with a 1:28 fall over Baldwin-Woodville's Adam Malstrom (2-9) and followed with a 10-0 major decision over Adam Stener (7-2) of New Richmond in the semifinal round. In the championship match, he defeated Logan Peterson (8-2) of Ellsworth in a 3-1 sudden victory.
Walker Ingham (10-0, ranked No. 4 in the state) won the 145-pound title without giving up a point, defeating Braden Matzek (6-2) of Ellsworth by an 8-0 major decision in the semifinals and then claiming a 4-0 win over New Richmond's Tyler Dennis (6-4) in the championship match.
Jordan Penard (ranked No. 3 in the state) was the 132-pound MBC champion. He opened with a 1:52 fall over Baldwin-Woodville's Austin Schmidt (3-5) and followed by defeating Bailey Poellinger (7-4) of Ellsworth by a 7-2 decision in the semifinals. Penard (10-0) pinned Prescott's Sam Murphy (5-3) in 3:56 in the first place match.
Sam Kelling (7-2) claimed the 106-pound title, recording a pair of upsets along the way. Kelling pinned Osceola's Mason Rud (4-6) in just 53 seconds in the quarterfinal round to advance to the semifinals against Baldwin-Woodville's Cole Braasch (8-2). He edged Braasch with an 8-6 decision to move on the finals against Cale Ekholm (9-1) of Ellsworth. Elkholm entered the match without a conference loss, but Kelling managed to pin him in 2:46 to claim the conference title.
Sixth-ranked Kale Hopke (9-1) was the MBC runner up at 195 pounds. After defeating Ryan Muller (5-6) of New Richmond by a 10-5 decision in the semifinals, he lost a close 11-10 decision to Osceola's ninth-ranked Nick Carlson (9-1) in the finals.
Grant Cook (6-5) placed third at 152 pounds, opening with a 2:36 fall over St. Croix Central's Logan Schackelton (4-7) and then losing a 9-2 decision to Ellsworth's Carter Huppert (10-0) . He finished strong, dominating Chris Fugate (3-6) by a 15-0 technical fall, and then pinning Schackelton in 2:45 in the third-place match.
Brendan Burke (3-3, 113 pounds), Hunter Beese (5-5, 120 pounds), Mason Tylee (5-4, 138 pounds), Timmy Kelling (3-5, 160 pounds), Maverick Goulet (2-2, 182 pounds) and Chance Schroeder (2-3, 220 pounds) each placed fifth. Oscar Brickel (4-7, 170) finished in sixth place.
Team Scores
Ellsworth 238.5, Baldwin-Woodville 190, Amery 186.5, Osceola 141, New Richmond 140.5, St. Croix Central 137, Prescott 85, Somerset 50.
