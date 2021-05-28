Amery’s boys’ track and field team placed second of four teams at the May 18 Amery Invitational. The Warriors won four events.’
Gavin Melberg was the 100-meter dash (12.19 seconds) and long jump (19-06.25) champion. He also was a member of the winning 4x200-meter relay team (1:37.46) along with Kruse Yuhas, Aidan Ziegler and Wyatt Luchtenburg. Grant Hoff added a victory in the 2-mile run (11:48.20).
Logan Dockendorf placed second in the mile run (4:57.13) while Luchtenburg was runner up in the triple jump (36-08.5) and third in the long jump (17-04.5).
Derrick Chute added a third-place finish in the mile run (5:23.84) and Jason Oft was third in the triple jump (36-0.75).
Team Scores
Osceola 135, Amery 57, Somerset 41, Baldwin-Woodville 24
Warriors girls have strong showing in field events
Alaina Rivard dominated the throwing events at the May 18 Amery Track and Field Invite while teammate Ella Williamson was the high jump champion (5-0), leading the Warriors to a second place team finish.
Rivard won both shot put (36-06.50) and discus throw (113-1).
Williamson added a second place finish in both the 100-meter dash (13.99 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (52.18 seconds). Jaidyn McAlpine was runner up in the mile run (5:48.77) and 800-meter run (2:39.21), and Jenna Hendrickson was second in the discus throw (97-4).
Also placing second was the 4x100-meter relay team (1:00.03) consisting of Hendrickson, Paighton Tyman, Kaitlyn Peterson and Aurora Schwartz.
Tyman McAlpine, Megan Osero and Grace Carlson grabbed third place in the 4x400-meter relay (4:33.03).
Tyman also placed third in the long jump (13-07.5) while Hendrickson was third in the shot put (33-0.75). Carlson was third in the high jump (4-08).
Team Scores
Osceola 95.5, Amery 57.5, Baldwin-Woodville 57, Somerset
