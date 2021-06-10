Amery’s boys’ track and field team placed 2nd at the meet it hosted on June 2.
The Warriors were led by first-place finishers Jason Oft, Aidan Ziegler, Gavin Melberg and Sam Kelling. Oft won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 19.68 seconds. Ziegler was the 400-meter dash champion, recording a personal record time of 53.90 seconds. Melberg topped the field of high jumpers, clearing 5-08. Kelling soared to victory in the pole vault, clearing 10-00.
Melberg also added second place finishes in the 200-meter dash (23.86 seconds) and triple jump (38-10.75). Oft picked up a second place finish in the high jump, matching Melberg’s winning height of 5-08. Jack Smestad was runner up in the 300-meter hurdles (45.23 seconds). Grant Hoff placed second in the 2-mile run (11:46.11). Logan Dockendorf was the pole vault runner-up (9-06).
Placing third for the Warriors were Jon Golden (110 hurdles, 20.13 seconds), Melberg (100-meter dash, 11.68 seconds), Oft (triple jump, 38-02.75) and the 4x400-meter team of Kruse Yuhas, Joshua Stauner, Kelling and Chad Sarsland (3:54.15).
Team Scores
St. Croix Central 106, Amery 90.50, Prescott 74, Ellsworth, 65.50, Baldwin-Woodville 25
