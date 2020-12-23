The Amery boys basketball team started out the 2020-21 season winless.
On Dec. 18, the Warriors fell to Ellsworth 59-30. Mason Anderson led three Panthers in double figures with 13 points. Shane Lange and Spencer Schultz each chipped in with 12.
No individual stats were found for Amery online.
The Warriors fell to New Richmond 78-44 Dec. 15. C.J. Campbell led the Tigers with 35 points, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. Carson Smith added 10. New Richmond went into halftime with a 44-21 lead.
Somerset started Amery’s season out on a dubious note, routing the Warriors 85-25 Dec. 12. Trae Kreibich led the Spartans with 24 points, followed by Melvin Medina Ortiz with 13. Jackson Cook added 11.
Amery (0-3 overall) hosts Osceola 7 p.m., Jan. 5.
