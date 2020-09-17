The Amery boys cross country team finished sixth at the Somerset Invitational Sept. 10.
New Richmond dominated the meet as it placed four runners in the top five. They finished with 22 points. Osceola was second with 57. Ellsworth placed third at 92. St. Croix Central took fourth at 109. Prescott was fifth at 127 with the Warriors scoring 132.
Logan Dockendorf was the top Amery finisher as he was 12th at 17 minutes, 57.38 seconds. Sam Kelling finished 25th at 19:20.40, with Grant Hoff one spot behind 19:20.50. Aidan Ziegler placed 33th at 19:39.30 and Tim Kelling took 36th at 19:58.76.
New Richmond’s Max Blader finished first at 15:57.97 with teammate Cale Bishop about 20 seconds behind.
The Warrior girls meanwhile finished seventh.
Osceola had four runners finish in the top 12 to win the meet with 48, edging St. Croix Central by four points. New Richmond took third with 62, Somerset was fourth at 113, followed by Baldwin-Woodville’s 137. Ellsworth took sixth at 156 and Amery had 173.
Megan Osero was the top Amery finisher in 16th place at a time of 22:06.10, edging teammate Grace Carlson by four-tenths of a second. Kaitlyn Peterson was 41st at 24:50.05. Ella Williamson took 45th (25:10.27) and Crystal Livingston finished 54th (30:51.69).
Mya Kizer from St. Croix Central was first at 18:38.01, edging Osceola’s Rachael Ulrich by four seconds.
