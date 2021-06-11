Warriors score six in the first, hold of Ellsworth
A fast start proved critical for the Amery baseball team on June 4 when it hosted Ellsworth. The Warriors jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and held on just long enough to outlast the Panthers who chipped away at that lead each of the final four innings for a final score of 7-5.
Amery outhit Ellsworth 10-5 and limited its errors to two.
Mason Tylee led the offense with three hits. Keaton Tollackson added two hits.
Kale Hopke was walked twice. He also pitched six innings where he struck out nine batters and threw 18 first pitch strikes.
Asher Page pitched one inning, striking out one batter.
Ellsworth 000 111 2 - 5
Amery 600 100 x - 7
Osceola tops Amery baseball, 7-3
Amery’s baseball team fell, 3-7, on June 1 when it hosted Osceola. The Warriors actually outhit the Chieftains, 6-5, but committed four errors.
Dayton White was the Warriors’ top batter, collecting two hits.
Kale Hopke pitched 3 innings, striking out six batters while throwing 6 first pitch strikes.
Osceola 210 102 1 - 7
Amery 001 000 2 - 3
Errors derail baseball Amery vs. New Richmond
Amery’s baseball team traveled to New Richmond on June 3. With the game tied 1-1 after three and a half innings, the Warriors gave up three runs in the fourth inning, proving to be the deciding factor as the Tigers defeated the Warriors, 5-2.
Amery outhit New Richmond 5-3, but committed six more errors than the Tigers for a total of nine errors in the game.
Keaton Tollackson was the game’s top batter, collecting two hits. Mason Tylee and Kale Hopke each added one as well.
Mikey Kurschinski and William Jensen were each walked once.
Tylee and Hopke tallied one RBI apiece.
Kurschinski pitched six innings, throwing 21 first pitch strikes and finished with two strikeouts.
Amery 001 010 0 - 2
New Richmond 010 310 x - 5
