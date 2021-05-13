The Amery baseball team (4-3) picked up a 4-3 road victory on May 8 over Grantsburg, outhitting the Pirates, 7-3.
Bryn Gouker and Keaton Tollakson led the Warriors with two hits each while Dayton White and Charlie Flanum were walked twice each. Gouker also picked up two RBI and
Austin Schleusner struck out four batters in four innings with 11 of his first pitches being strikes. Kale Hopke struck out eight batters in three innings.
Amery pitchers strike out 17 in loss to B-W
Amery’s baseball team (3-2) fell 1-7 to Baldwin-Woodville at home on May 4 as the Blackhawks outhit the Warriors 4-2 and both teams committed three errors.
The Blackhawks led the entire contest despite having no players with more than one hit or walk. Blaine Guthris did however tally 3 RBI. Logan Fiedie pitched 6 innings for B-W while Amery’s Kale Hopke and Mikey Kurschinski split time on the mound. Fedie threw 17 first pitch strikes. Kurschinski had nine first pitch strikes in four innings and Hopke, eight in three innings.
Hopke tallied 10 strikeouts on the night followed by Kurschinski with seven and Fedie with five.
B-W 103 010 2 - 7
Amery 001 000 0 - 1
Prescott dominates Amery Baseball
Amery’s baseball team (3-3) lost a tough 1-13 battle with Prescott at home on May 7 as they were outhit 13-1 and committed five errors.
MIke Kurschinski pitched 4 ⅔ innings, striking out two batters. Mason Tylee threw 7 first pitch strikes and Keaton Tollackson struck out one batter.
