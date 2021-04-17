Each summer area Amery Girls’ Booster Basketball players are encouraged to keep shooting. To help promote continued practice in the off-season girls are given the chance to participate in the 10,000 Shot Club. Girls work on shooting skills by attempting to shoot 10,000 shots, which averages to about 120 shots each day over the summer. Players keep track of their shots and at the end of summer they turn in their logs. This year we had 16 girls complete the challenge. Each player received a 10,000 Shot Club T-shirt, which is usually awarded to them at a Girls’ Varsity Basketball Game. This year, they were handed out in practices.
Players who completed the challenge by grade:
3rd Grade: Aleya Melberg
4th Grade: Cali Schanon, Camille Kastanek
5th Grade: Rylee Reese, Olivia Sattre
6th Grade: Mia Brynes, Miley Brotzel, Kayleigh Wilson, Kaysee Yzermans
7th Grade: Jenna VanSomeran
8th Grade: Luciana Aizpurua, Claire Ash, Alexandra Edwards, Anna Gould, Natasha Tiry, Grace Williamson
