STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO REISSUE A WISCONSIN POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM (WPDES) PERMIT No.WI-0020125-10-0
FOR THE COMPLETE PUBLIC NOTICE AND DETAILS GO TO THE WEB LINK: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wastewater/PublicNotices.html
Permittee: City of Amery, 118 Center Street, Amery, WI, 54001
Facility Where Discharge Occurs: City of Amery, 100 Valley Street, Amery, Wisconsin
Receiving Water And Location: Apple River in Polk County (Apple River Watershed in the St. Croix Drainage Basin)
Brief Facility Description: The City of Amery owns and operates an activated sludge wastewater treatment plant Disinfection is provided by an ultraviolet system (May 1 through September 30 annually) prior to discharge to the Apple River. Sludge that is not returned as activated sludge is hauled to the West Central Wisconsin Biosolids Facility (WCWBF) in Ellsworth Wisconsin for regional storage, treatment, and disposal.
Permit Drafter’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Sheri A. Snowbank, DNR, 810 W Maple St, Spooner, WI, 54801, (715) 635-4131, Sheri.Snowbank@wisconsin.gov
Basin Engineer’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Jordan Englebert, DNR, 810 W Maple Street, Spooner, WI, 54801, (715) 635-4053, jordan.englebert@wisconsin.gov
The Department has tentatively decided that the above specified WPDES permit should be reissued.
Persons wishing to comment on or object to the proposed permit action, or to request a public hearing, may write to the Department of Natural Resources at the permit drafter’s address. Currently, DNR staff are working remotely and have very limited access to US mail. To ensure comments are received, the Department recommends that all comments be sent via email to the permit drafter listed in this notice. All comments or suggestions received no later than 30 days after the publication date of this public notice will be considered along with other information on file in making a final decision regarding the permit. Anyone providing comments in response to this public notice will receive a notification of the Department’s final decision when the permit is issued.
The Department may schedule a public informational hearing if requested by any person and shall schedule an informational hearing if a petition requesting a hearing is received from 5 or more persons or if response to this notice indicates significant public interest pursuant to s. 283.49, Stats. Information on requesting a hearing is at the above web link.
Limitations and conditions which the Department believes adequately protect the receiving water are included in the proposed permit. Information on file for this permit action, including the draft permit, fact sheet and permit application, is accessible via e-mail by contacting the above named permit drafter’s e-mail address or the above named basin engineer’s e-mail during normal business hours Monday through Friday (except holidays). Note that DNR staff have limited access to permit hard copy files during this time as they are working from home, but much of the permit file is available electronically by e-mail request. Permit information is also available on the internet at: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wastewater/PublicNotices.html. Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be made to qualified individuals upon request.
(Aug. 18)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.