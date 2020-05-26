STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO REISSUE A WISCONSIN POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM (WPDES) PERMIT No.WI-0003018-09-0
FOR THE COMPLETE PUBLIC NOTICE AND DETAILS GO TO THE WEB LINK: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wastewater/PublicNotices.html
Permittee: Foremost Farms USA, 100 North Main St, Clayton, WI, 54004
Facility Where Discharge Occurs: Foremost Farms USA Clayton, 100 North Main Street
Receiving Water And Location: A ditch emptying into Little Moon Lake and the groundwater of Barron County (Hay River watershed within the Lower Chippewa River basin) and Polk County (Beaverbrook watershed within the St. Croix River basin)
Brief Facility Description: Foremost Farms, USA – Clayton primary products are mozzarella and whey solids. The facility produces a variety of different types of waste streams: Outfall 001 – Water treated in the main treatment system is discharged seasonally to a spray irrigation system. Four monitoring wells are located around the spray fields to monitor groundwater impacts. Outfall 002 – seepage cells. Outfall 003 – Non-contact cooling water is discharged to a ditch to Little Moon Lake. Three landspreading outfalls: 004 (high strength waste), 005 (sludge) 007(emergency discharges of waste antibiotic milk, raw whey, condensed whey, or dairy solids) and 008 (high strength wastewater transferred to another wastewater treatment facility).
Permit Drafter’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Sheri A. Snowbank, DNR, 810 W Maple St, Spooner, WI, 54801, (715) 635-4131, Sheri.Snowbank@wisconsin.gov
Basin Engineer’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Jordan Englebert, 810 W Maple Street, Spooner, WI, 54801, (715) 635-4053, jordan.englebert@wisconsin.gov
The Department has tentatively decided that the above specified WPDES permit should be reissued.
Persons wishing to comment on or object to the proposed permit action, or to request a public hearing, may write to the Department of Natural Resources at the permit drafter’s address. Currently, DNR staff are working remotely and have very limited access to US mail. To ensure comments are received, the Department recommends that all comments be sent via email to the permit drafter listed in this notice. All comments or suggestions received no later than 30 days after the publication date of this public notice will be considered along with other information on file in making a final decision regarding the permit. Anyone providing comments in response to this public notice will receive a notification of the Department’s final decision when the permit is issued.
The Department may schedule a public informational hearing if requested by any person and shall schedule an informational hearing if a petition requesting a hearing is received from 5 or more persons or if response to this notice indicates significant public interest pursuant to s. 283.49, Stats. Information on requesting a hearing is at the above web link.
Limitations and conditions which the Department believes adequately protect the receiving water are included in the proposed permit. Information on file for this permit action, including the draft permit, fact sheet and permit application, may be reviewed on the internet at the above web link or may be inspected and copied at the permit drafter’s office during office hours. Information on this permit may also be obtained by calling the permit drafter or by writing to the Department. Reasonable costs (15 cents per page for copies and 7 cents per page for scanning) will be charged for information in the file other than the public notice, permit and fact sheet. Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be made to qualified individuals upon request.
