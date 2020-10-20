STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO MODIFY A WISCONSIN POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM (WPDES) PERMIT No.WI-0003018-09-1
FOR THE COMPLETE PUBLIC NOTICE AND DETAILS GO TO THE WEB LINK: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wastewater/PublicNotices.html
Permittee: Foremost Farms USA, 100 North Main St, Clayton, WI, 54004
Facility Where Discharge Occurs: Foremost Farms USA Clayton, 100 North Main Street
Receiving Water And Location: A ditch emptying into Little Moon Lake and the groundwater of Barron County (Hay River watershed within the Lower Chippewa River basin) and Polk County (Beaverbrook watershed within the St. Croix River basin)
Brief Facility Description: The primary products produced at Foremost Farms, USA – Clayton is mozzarella and whey solids. The main treatment system consists of a 2-part oval aeration channel and a holding pond for winter use. Treated water is sent to spray irrigation or the seepage cells; monitoring wells located around each system measure groundwater impacts. Non-contact cooling water is discharged to Little Moon Lake via a drainage ditch; Segregated waste is discharged through four landspreading Outfalls.
Permit Drafter’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Sheri A. Snowbank, DNR, 810 W Maple St, Spooner, WI, 54801, (715) 635-4131, Sheri.Snowbank@wisconsin.gov
Basin Engineer’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Jordan Englebert, 810 W Maple Street, Spooner, WI, 54801, (715) 635-4053, jordan.englebert@wisconsin.gov
The Department has tentatively decided that the above specified WPDES permit should be modified.
Proposed Modification: [1] The chloride limit for discharges to the seepage cells has increased to 900 mg/l. [2] The permittee has installed three monitoring wells around the seepage cells to measure groundwater impacts. Monitoring of these new wells is included in the modified permit. [3] For the sludge produced in the aeration oval and lagoon, the monitoring frequency for Total Kjeldahl Nitrogen and Chloride has been reduced from monthly to annual to match the other required parameters.
Persons wishing to comment on or object to the proposed modified permit actiona, or to request a public hearing, may write to the Department of Natural Resources at the permit drafter’s address. Currently, DNR staff are working remotely and have very limited access to US mail. To ensure comments are received, the Department recommends that all comments be sent via email to the permit drafter listed in this notice. All comments or suggestions received no later than 30 days after the publication date of this public notice will be considered along with other information on file in making a final decision regarding the permit. Anyone providing comments in response to this public notice will receive a notification of the Department’s final decision when the permit is issued.
The Department may schedule a public informational hearing if requested by any person and shall schedule an informational hearing if a petition requesting a hearing is received from 5 or more persons or if response to this notice indicates significant public interest pursuant to s. 283.49, Stats. Information on requesting a hearing is at the above web link.
Information on file for this permit action, including the draft permit, fact sheet and permit application, is accessible via e-mail by contacting the above named permit drafter’s e-mail address or the above named basin engineer’s e-mail during normal business hours Monday through Friday (except holidays). Note that DNR staff have limited access to permit hard copy files during this time as they are working from home, but much of the permit file is available electronically by e-mail request. Permit information is also available on the internet at: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wastewater/PublicNotices.html. Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be made to qualified individuals upon request.
(Oct. 20)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.