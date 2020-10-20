Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.