State of Wisconsin
Circuit Court
Polk County
Branch 2
Royal Credit Union,
Plaintiff,
v.
Tiffany R. Poppe
John R. Poppe,
Defendants.
Publication Summons
Money Judgment: 30301
Case No. 20CV190
TO: Tiffany R. Poppe
1055 Apple Ave., Apt. 2
Amery, WI 54001
You are hereby notified Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The Complaint, which is also served upon you, stated the nature and basis of legal action.
Within forty (40) days after August 18, 2020, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the Complaint. The Court may reject or disregard an Answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The Answer must be sent or delivered to the Court whose address is:
Karen J. Hepfler
Clerk of Circuit Court
Chippewa County Courthouse
Room 200
711 N. Bridge St.
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-1879
The answer should also be delivered to Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is:
Christine A. Gimber
Weld Riley, S.C.
3624 Oakwood Hills Pkwy.
P.O. Box 1030
Eau Claire, WI 54702-1030
You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not provide a proper Answer within forty (40) days, the Court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated: August 11, 2020
Weld Riley, S.C.
By: /s/
Chirstine A. Gimber
Wisconsin State Bar No. 01020223
Attorneys for Plaintiff
3624 Oakwood Hills Pkwy.
P.O. Box 1030
Eau Claire, WI 54702-1030
715-839-7786
715-839-8609 (Fax)
This is an attempt to collect a debt.
Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
(Aug. 18, 29, Sept. 1)
WNAXLP
