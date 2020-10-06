STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
Mary M. Hanson
21515 Hawthorne Blvd. # 885
Torrance, CA 90503,
Plaintiff,
v.
Brian Swanson
658 Keller Ave. N.
Amery, WI 54001
Defendant.
Publication Summons and Notice (Small Claims)
Case No. 2020SC430
Publication Summons and Notice of Filing
TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANT(S)
You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above.
The lawsuit will be heard in the following small claims court:
Polk County Courthouse, (715) 485-9216, Suite 300, 1005 West Main Street, Balsam Lake, WI 54810 on October 13, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate (property) you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county.
Mary M. Hanson
(310) 543-1355
September 29, 2020
(Oct. 6)
WNAXLP
