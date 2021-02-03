STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
Ronald A. Raedeke Revocable Trust c/o Applegate, Inc.
PO Box 32
New Richmond, WI 54017
Plaintiff
vs.
Leigh Goertz
236 N. Jefferson Street, #4
St. Croix Falls, WI 54024
Defendant
Publication Summons and Notice
(Small Claims)
Case No. 2021 SC 18
Publication Summons and Notice of Filing
To the Person(s) Named Above As Defendant(s):
You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above.
The lawsuit will be heard in the following small claims court:
Polk County Courthouse, 715-485-9299, Polk County Justice Center, 1005 West Main Street, Suite 300, Balsam Lake, WI 54810 on the following date and time: February 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate (property) you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
You may also have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may also contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims compliant in that county.
/s/ Jessica Buberl
January 28, 2021
J. Burberl Law
202 Cascade Street
PO Box 267
Osceola, WI 54020
715-294-4150
Bar Number 1105424
(Feb. 2)
WNAXLP
