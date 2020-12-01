“SPECIAL” AMERY CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
November 18, 2020
The Amery City Council met on November 18, 2020 at City Hall –via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: Interim City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson; Council President, Rich Van Blaricom; and Alderpersons, Tim Strohbusch, Julie Riemenschneider, Sarah Flanum, Chad Leonard, and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None
Staff Present: Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; Management Analyst/Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Police Chief, Tom Marson; Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor/Assistant Public Works Director, Jeff Mahoney; and Library Director, Amy Stormberg.
Staff Absent: Dale Koehler, Fire Chief
Others present: Members of the Public and Representatives from Ayres and Associates and Market and Johnson.
1. Public Hearing: To hear written and oral testimony regarding (Ordinance 09-2020) of the City of Amery Code of Ordinances pertaining to Annexation of Certain City Owned Property from the Town of Black Brook. Mayor Isakson began the meeting with a Public Hearing for the aforementioned Ordinance. No testimony was heard from the Public.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to close the Public Hearing for Ordinance 09-2020.
Ayes-6 Nays-0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenscheider; to approve Ordinance 09-2020 as written.
Ayes-6 Nays-0 Motion Carried.
2. Amery City Center Budget/Plans – Jodi Nelson from Ayres and Associates and representatives from Market and Johnson were present to discuss the plans and the budget for the City Center Project. Council President, Van Blaricom and Alderperson, Strohbusch; stressed the need for the City staff to have more space within the building. The current preliminary budget has been set at 3.5 million dollars.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum to move forward with the current plans and preliminary budget. A roll call vote was requested.
Ayes-Strohbusch, Riemenschneider, Van Blaricom, Flanum, Leonard, Elkin. Nays-None. Motion Carried
3. Sale of Amery Dog Park/Soldier’s Field – Mayor Isakson has been approached by different developers regarding the Dog Park Property and the Soldier’s Field Property. Per the City policy any land that could be sold must be put up for sale.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Council President, Van Blaricom; to put the Dog Park Property and Portions of Soldier’s Field up for sale.
Ayes-6 Nays-0 Motion Carried.
4. Resolution #10-2020 Authorizing Submission of EDA Public Works Application – This resolution is needed to apply for a grant to fund the South Industrial Park Project.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Council President, Van Blaricom; to approve Resolution 10-2020 as written.
Ayes-6 Nays-0 Motion Carried.
5. Mayor Proclamation Providing for Face Coverings Within the City of Amery – Mayor Isakson read his proclamation which strongly recommends that all individuals above 5 years of age where face coverings in public places when possible.
Motion by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to accept the Proclamation as written and to stress the importance of face coverings.
Ayes-6 Nays-0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to go into Closed Session at 6:35 P.M. under Wis. Stat. 19.85(1)c- Police Chief. Considering employment, promotion, compensation, or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
Ayes-Strohbusch, Riemenschneider, Van Blaricom, Flanum, Leonard, Elkin. Nays-None. Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum to reconvene into Open Session at 6:45 P.M.
Ayes-6 Nays-0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Leonard; to approve a wage of $88,621.47 for Police Chief Marson for the 2021 year and to pay Chief Marson a sum of $5,773.56 to make up for under-payment from 2013-2020. It is noted that the 2021 salary includes a 2% increase as well.
Ayes-6 Nays-0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Riemenschneider; to adjourn at 6:45 P.M
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
Deputy Clerk/Treasurer, Management Analyst
November 19, 2020
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
(Dec. 1)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.