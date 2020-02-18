STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
Theodore P. Naegeli
1147 Sandy Hook Lane
Luck, Wisconsin 54853
Plaintiff,
v.
Robert J. Rogowski and Georgiana B. Rogowski
Luck, Wisconsin 54853
and
William B. Cornwall and Bernice C. Cornwall
Amery, Wisconsin 54001
Defendants
PUBLICATION SUMMONS
Case Type: 30405
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN
To each person named above as a defendant:
You are hereby notified that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you for title to property described as follows:
A parcel of land located in Government Lot 3 of Section 6, T35N, R16W, Town of Georgetown, Polk County, Wisconsin; described as follows:
Commencing at the W1/4 Corner of Section 6; thence S00°04’13”E, along the west line of the SW1/4 of said section, 47.94 feet; thence S88°19’23”E 3418.45 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot 13 of the Plat of Sandy Hook; thence S00°51’30”E 29.73 feet to a found 3/4 inch iron rebar being the north line of a parcel of land recorded in Document Number 781709 at the Polk County Register of Deeds Office; thence N88°19’23”W, along said north line and the westerly extension of said north line, 164.08 feet to the southeasterly line of a tract of land recorded in Document Number 620723 at said office; thence S22°46’31”W, along said southeasterly line, 83.06 feet to the northeasterly line of a parcel of land recorded in Document Number 350774 at said office, being the point of beginning; thence continuing S22°46’31”W, along the southeasterly line of said parcel in Document Number 350774, 98.96 feet to the southwesterly line of said parcel; thence N67°13’29”W, along said southwesterly line, 60.00 feet to the northwesterly line of said parcel; thence N16°21’44”E, along said northwesterly line, 99.47 feet to previously said northeasterly line; thence S67°18’37”E, along said northeasterly line, 71.11 feet to the point of beginning. Described parcel contains 0.15 acres (6,484 Sq. Ft.).
and
A parcel of land located in Government Lot 3 of Section 6, T35N, R16W, Town of Georgetown, Polk County, Wisconsin; being part of a Private Driveway of the Plat of Sandy Hook; described as follows:
Commencing at the W1/4 Corner of Section 6; thence S00°04’13”E, along the west line of the SW1/4 of said section, 47.94 feet; thence S88°19’23”E 3418.45 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot 13 of the Plat of Sandy Hook; thence S00°51’30”E 29.73 feet to a found 3/4 inch iron rebar being the north line of a parcel of land recorded in Document Number 781709 at the Polk County Register of Deeds Office; thence N88°19’23”W, along said north line, 132.25 feet to the southeasterly line of a Private Driveway as platted on said plat; thence S22°46’31”W, along said southeasterly line, 94.47 feet to the northeasterly line of Lot 17 of said plat being the point of beginning; thence continuing S22°46’31”W, along said southeasterly line, 148.50 feet to the southwesterly line of Lot 19 of said plat; thence N67°30’40”W, along the northwesterly extension of said southwesterly line, 20.96 feet to the point of curvature of a 200.52 foot radius curve, concave westerly, whose central angle measures 05°07’59”, whose chord bears N06°20’09.5”W and measures 17.96 feet; thence northerly, along the arc of said curve, 17.96 feet to the northwesterly line of said Private Driveway; thence N22°46’31”E, along said northwesterly line, 132.87 feet to the northwesterly extension of previously said northeasterly line of Lot 17; thence S67°18’37”E, along said northwesterly extension, 29.70 feet to the point of beginning. Described parcel contains 0.10 acres (4,341 Sq. Ft.).
and
A parcel of land located in Government Lot 3 of Section 6, T35N, R16W, Town of Georgetown, Polk County, Wisconsin; described as follows:
Commencing at the W1/4 Corner of Section 6; thence S00°04’13”E, along the west line of the SW1/4 of said section, 47.94 feet; thence S88°19’23”E 3418.45 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot 13 of the Plat of Sandy Hook; thence S00°51’30”E 29.73 feet to a found 3/4 inch iron rebar being the north line of a parcel of land recorded in Document Number 781709 at the Polk County Register of Deeds Office; thence N88°19’23”W, along said north line and the westerly extension of said north line, 164.08 feet to the southeasterly line of a tract of land recorded in Document Number 620723 at said office; thence S22°46’31”W, along said southeasterly line and the southeasterly line of a parcel of land recorded in Document Number 350774 at said office, 182.02 feet to the southwesterly line of said parcel of land recorded in Document Number 350774, being the point of beginning; thence continuing S22°46’31”W, along the southwesterly extension of said southeasterly line, 33.91 feet to the point of curvature of a 200.52 foot radius curve, concave westerly, whose central angle measures 12°17’31”, whose chord bears N15°02’54.5”W and measures 42.94 feet; thence northerly, along the arc of said curve, 43.02 feet to the southwesterly line of said parcel in document Number 350774; thence S67°13’29”E, along said southwesterly line, 26.33 feet to said southeasterly line, being the point of beginning. Described parcel contains 0.01 acres (413 Sq. Ft.).
and
A parcel of land located in Government Lot 3 of Section 6, T35N, R16W, Town of Georgetown, Polk County, Wisconsin; described as follows:
Commencing at the W1/4 Corner of Section 6; thence S00°04’13”E, along the west line of the SW1/4 of said section, 47.94 feet; thence S88°19’23”E 3418.45 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot 13 of the Plat of Sandy Hook; thence S00°51’30”E 29.73 feet to a found 3/4 inch iron rebar being the north line of a parcel of land recorded in Document Number 781709 at the Polk County Register of Deeds Office; thence N88°19’23”W, along said north line and the westerly extension of said north line, 164.08 feet to the southeasterly line of a tract of land recorded in Document Number 620723 at said office; thence S22°46’31”W, along said southeasterly line and the southeasterly line of a parcel of land recorded in Document Number 350774 at said office, 182.02 feet to the southwesterly line of said parcel of land recorded in Document Number 350774; thence N67°13’29”W, along said southwesterly line, 60.00 feet to the northwesterly line of said parcel; thence N16°21’44”E, along said northwesterly line, 30.40 feet to the point of curvature of a 200.52 foot radius curve, concave southwesterly, whose central angle measures 15°36’01”, whose chord bears N42°41’26.5”W and measures 54.43 feet, being the point of beginning; thence northwesterly, along the arc of said curve 54.60 feet; thence N50°29’27”W 3.35 feet; thence S88°29’05”E 51.48 feet to said northwesterly line; thence S16°21’44”W, along said northwesterly line, 42.50 feet to the point of beginning. Described parcel contains 0.02 acres (978 Sq. Ft.).
Within 40 days of February 21, 2020, you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the Polk County Clerk of Court, whose address is 1005 West Main Street, Suite 300, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin 54810 and to Priscilla R. Dorn Cutler, plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 202 Cascade Street, P.O. Box 835 Osceola, Wisconsin 54020. You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not demand a copy of the complaint and file an answer to the complaint within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated: February 7, 2020
/s/ Priscilla R. Dorn Cutler
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wisconsin Bar No. 1001618
(February 18, 25, March 3)
WNAXLP
