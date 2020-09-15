PUBLIC NOTICE
PLAN COMMISSION
CITY OF AMERY
Notice is hereby given the City of Amery Plan Commission will be reviewing a Variance Request to the following parcel owned by Mark & Lisa Flanagan:
Parcel #: 201-00703-0000. Request 8-foot privacy fencing due to landscaping grade changes between properties.
Legal Description: LOT 6 BLK 2 STAFFENSONS ADDITION.
This notice shall serve as formal notice of a Plan Commission Meeting that will take place on September 24, 2020 @ 9:00 AM immediately following a scheduled Public Hearing, and is given this 9th day of September, 2020 in the City of Amery, Polk County, Wisconsin signed by:
Patty Bjorklund, Interim City Administrator/City Clerk-Treasurer
(Sept. 15)
WNAXLP
