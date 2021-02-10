Notice is hereby given that an application has been filed on February 2nd, 2021, with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency at 425 South Financial Place, Suite 2700, Chicago, Illinois 60605, as required by 12 CFR 5, for a branch relocation of the Bremer Bank branch currently located at 104 West Maple Street, Amery, Wisconsin 54001, to its new location at 102 Keller Avenue South, Amery, Wisconsin 54001.
Any person desiring to comment on this application may do so by submitting written comments within 15 days of the date of the publication of this notice (February 24th) to: Licensing Manager, 425 South Financial Place, Suite 2700, Chicago, IL 60605, or email CE.Licensing@occ.treas.gov. The public file is available for inspection in that office during regular business hours. Written requests for a copy of the public file on the application should be sent to the licensing manager.
