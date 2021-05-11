Matt Pfeifer, on behalf of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 1300 W Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 has applied to the Department of Natural Resources for a permit to placer rock riprap on the banks of Beaver Creek. The project is located in the SW of NW 1/4 of Section 25 in Township 33N, Range 16W located in Town of Lincoln, Polk County.
Extreme rainfall in the summer of 2017 caused a section of the Cattail trail slope to begin eroding. Over the past few years the erosion has progressed and compromised the trail shoulder causing it to be taped off. The existing embankment has an approximate side slope of 1.5H and is now steeper due to the erosion.
The project proposes to shape the existing slope adjacent to the trail to allow it to take granular fill (as needed) and place medium riprap to prevent further erosion of the slope and potential failure of the trail embankment.
The section of trail that has been compromised is approximately 30 feet in length. The proposed project will riprap approximately 105 feet of shoreline where the brook bends at the trail embankment edge. By placing riprap along the entire section, it prevents water from
finding a way around the riprap and causing further erosion of the embankment. In addition to the riprap, the upper portion of the slope, essentially the trail shoulder, will be restored with granular fill and topsoil, will be seeded, and have straw fiber rolls placed to prevent further erosion of the upper slope area. This will provide a natural look without compromising trail stability. By utilizing both described methods, the trail embankment will be stabilized and protected for the foreseeable future with minimal environmental impacts.
The Department will review the proposal provided by the applicant and any information from public comments and the public informational hearing. The Department will determine whether the proposal complies with ss. 1.11, 30.12 and 30.208, Stats., and ch. NR 150, Wis. Adm. Code, and ensure that the required mitigation meets the standards in s. 281.36(3r), Stats. if the project impacts wetlands.
The Department has made a tentative determination that it will issue the permit or contract for the proposed activity.
If you would like to know more about this project or would like to see the application and plans, please visit the Department’s permit tracking website at https://permits.dnr.wi.gov/water/SitePages/Permit%20Search.aspx and search for IP-NO-2021-49-01512.
Reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be provided for qualified individuals with disabilities upon request.
Any person may submit comments and/or request a public informational hearing by emailing Dan.Harrington@wisconsin.gov or over the phone at 715.733.0019. If you are submitting general comments on the proposal, they must be emailed or verbalized within 30 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. If you are requesting a public informational hearing, the request must be emailed or verbalized within 20 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. A request for hearing must include the docket number or applicant name and specify the issues that the party desires to be addressed at the informational hearing.
If no hearing is requested, the Department may issue its decision without a hearing. If a public informational hearing is held, comments must be postmarked no later than 10 days following the date on which the hearing is completed.
The final decision may be appealed as indicated in the decision document.
Docket Number IP-NO-2021-49-01512
STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
For the Secretary
/s/ Dan Harrington
Water Management Specialist
Date: April 30, 2021
(May 11)
WNAXLP
