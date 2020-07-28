Beth Edlund, 3881 Lilac Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129 has applied to the Department of Natural Resources for a permit to install riprap on the banks of Wapogasset Lake and Bear Trap Lake.
The project is located in the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 25, Township 33 North, Range 17 West, Town of Lincoln, Polk County.
Beth Edlund wishes to install vegetated rock riprap on her lakeshore property on Wapogasset/Bear Trap Lakes. The proposal is to install the vegetated riprap on 400 feet of shoreline. An additional 60 feet of riprap was done years ago in front of the cabin. The rock riprap and vegetation will prevent further wave undermining of the bank as well as reduce ice pressure. The property has a reasonable amount of rock that has washed out as well as been pushed into the bank by years of ice pressure. Both sides of this point have eroded considerably in recent years due to wave action and especially ice pressure on both sides.
The new additional rock will be moved to the shoreline using methods that allow for minimal or no damage to the existing shoreline plants or bank. If there are any disturbed areas, they will be revegetated immediately. The existing rock in the immediate shoreline area will be included in the new riprap. Once the rock is installed, the top portion of the rock will be vegetated with native plantings as well as the bank.
The Department will review the proposal provided by the applicant and any information from public comments and a public informational hearing, if requested. The Department will determine whether the proposal complies with ss. 1.11 and 30.12(3m), Stats., and ch. NR 150, Wis. Adm. Code, and ensure that the required mitigation meets the standards in s. 281.36(3r), Stats. if the project impacts wetlands.
The Department has made a tentative determination that it will issue the permit or contract for the proposed activity.
If you would like to know more about this project or would like to see the application and plans, please visit the Department’s permit tracking website at https://permits.dnr.wi.gov/water/SitePages/Permit%20Search.aspx and search for WP-IP-NO-2020-49-X06-28T18-23-58.
Reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be provided for qualified individuals with disabilities upon request.
Any person may submit comments and/or request a public informational hearing by emailing Dan.Harrington@wisconsin.gov or over the phone at 715.733.0019. If you are submitting general comments on the proposal, they must be emailed or verbalized within 30 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. If you are requesting a public informational hearing, the request must be emailed or verbalized within 20 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. A request for hearing must include the docket number or applicant name and specify the issues that the party desires to be addressed at the informational hearing.
If no hearing is requested, the Department may issue its decision without a hearing. If a public informational hearing is held, comments must be postmarked no later than 10 days following the date on which the hearing is completed.
The final decision may be appealed as indicated in the decision document.
Docket Number IP-NO-2020-49-02182
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
For the Secretary
/s/ Dan Harrington
Water Management Specialist
July 27, 2020
(July 28)
