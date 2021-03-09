Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, mainly cloudy late with periods of rain or snow. Low 31F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.