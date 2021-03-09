James Kimbllin, on behalf of the White Ash Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District, 1777 Belisle Court 1710 West White Ash Drive, Balsam Lake, WI 54810 has applied to the Department of Natural Resources for a permit to remove materials from the bed of the Apple River.
The project is located in the SW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 02, Township 34 North, Range 16 West, Town of Apple River, Polk County.
The proposed project involves dredging at the intersection of the navigational channel between Upper and Lower White Ash Lakes and the Apple River. This will improve public navigation and allow for the weed harvester to move between the lakes saving time and negating safety concerns that arise from moving it via roadway.
A hydraulic dredge utilizing a 4” discharge pump will be placed on a pontoon and dredged material will be discharged via a hose through the public access to an upland area. The proposed dredge is planned to begin late spring/early summer of 2021 and last approximately 7 days. Temporary and Permanent Erosion Control Measures will be utilized as needed.
The Department will review the proposal provided by the applicant and any information from public comments and a public informational hearing, if requested. The Department will determine whether the proposal complies with ss. 1.11 and 30.20(2), Stats., and ch. NR 150, Wis. Adm. Code, and ensure that the required mitigation meets the standards in s. 281.36(3r), Stats. if the project impacts wetlands.
The Department has made a tentative determination that it will issue the permit or contract for the proposed activity.
If you would like to know more about this project or would like to see the application and plans, please visit the Department’s permit tracking website at https://permits.dnr.wi.gov/water/SitePages/Permit%20Search.aspx and search for WP-IP-NO-2021-49-X01-26T16-04-02.
Reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be provided for qualified individuals with disabilities upon request.
Any person may submit comments and/or request a public informational hearing by emailing Dan.Harrington@wisconsin.gov or over the phone at 715.733.0019. If you are submitting general comments on the proposal, they must be emailed or verbalized within 30 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. If you are requesting a public informational hearing, the request must be emailed or verbalized within 20 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. A request for hearing must include the docket number or applicant name and specify the issues that the party desires to be addressed at the informational hearing.
If no hearing is requested, the Department may issue its decision without a hearing. If a public informational hearing is held, comments must be postmarked no later than 10 days following the date on which the hearing is completed.
The final decision may be appealed as indicated in the decision document.
Docket Number IP-NO-2021-49-00255
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
For the Secretary
/s/ Dan Harrington
Water Management Specialist
February 24, 2021
(Mar. 9)
WNAXLP
