STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE Name Change of:
Kathleen Marie Teske
By (Petitioner) Kathleen Marie Teske
Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing
Case No. 20CV295
Notice is Given:
A petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above:
From: Kathleen Marie Teske
To: Kathleen Marie Fyle
Birth Certificate: Kathleen Marie Fyle
It is Ordered:
This Petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Polk County, State of Wisconsin before Judge Daniel J. Tolan at 1005 W Main, Br 1, Balsam Lake, WI 54810 - via Zoom on January 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
It is further Ordered:
Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Amery Free Press, a newspaper published in Polk County, State of Wisconsin.
BY THE COURT:
Daniel J. Tolan
Circuit Court Judge
November 30, 2020
(Dec. 8, 15, 22)
WNAXLP
