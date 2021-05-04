STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF:
Erin Rose Jensen
By (Petitioner) Erin Rose Jensen
Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing
Case No. 21 CV 105
NOTICE IS GIVEN:
A Petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above:
From: Erin Rose Jensen
To: Erin Rose LaBlanc
Birth Certificate: Erin Rose Jensen
IT IS ORDERED:
This Petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Polk County, State of Wisconsin before Daniel J. Tolan at 1005 W. Main, Branch 1, Balsam Lake, WI 54810 on June 11, 2021 at 1:45 p.m.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED:
Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Amery Free Press, a newspaper published in Polk County, State of Wisconsin.
BY THE COURT:
/s/ Daniel J. Tolan
Circuit Court Judge
April 22, 2021
(May 4, 11, 18)
WNAXLP
